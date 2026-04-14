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Trump gets McDonalds delivery at Oval Office on first anniversary of 'no tax on tips' law

'This doesn’t look staged, does it,' Trump joked as Sharon Simmons, a Door Dash Grandma, completed an unusual order, delivering the President’s 'favourites' from the burger chain, at the Oval Office.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 02:23 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 02:23 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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