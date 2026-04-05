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Trump gives Iran until Tuesday night to open Strait of Hormuz

"If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have ⁠any ‌power plants and they won’t have any ‌bridges standing,” Trump told the ⁠Journal.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 16:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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