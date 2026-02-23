<p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> blasted the US Supreme Court once again on Monday after it struck down his broad tariff program last week. Trump stated that he plans to rely on other <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tariff">tariff</a> powers and licenses. However, the POTUS did not explain how.<br><br>In his post, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/president-post">President</a> claimed the court “approved all other tariffs,” adding they can be used “in a much more powerful and obnoxious way” than the ones he had initially imposed.</p><p>"For one thing, I can use Licenses to do absolutely “terrible” things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades, but incomprehensibly, according to the ruling, can’t charge them a License fee - BUT ALL LICENSES CHARGE FEES, why can’t the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> do so?" Trump said on Truth Social. </p>.Trump announces new 10% tariff on all countries after US Supreme Court ruling.<p>He further wrote, "Let our supreme court keep making decisions that are so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation - I have a job to do. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"</p><p>A day after Supreme Court ruling in the matter, Trump, on Saturday announced that he will raise a temporary 10 per cent tariff to 15 per cent on imports from all countries, the highest rate permitted under current law. The court in its ruling stated that Trump had overstepped his presidential authority by using an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economic">economic</a> emergency law to impose an array of higher tariff rates.</p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US</a> laws, Trump can impose a levy of up to 15 per cent for 150 days, although it could face legal challenges.<br></p><p><em><strong>(With Reuters Inputs)</strong></em></p>