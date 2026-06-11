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Trump in two minds over attacks? Will hit Iran 'very hard' tonight but will spare civilian infrastructure, he says

"The United States will ⁠hit Iran "very hard tonight" ⁠and will ‌soon take ​control of the Middle Eastern country's oil and ​gas ⁠infrastructure and markets, "Trump said ⁠on ‌Thursday.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 14:08 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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