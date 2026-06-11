Trump in two minds over attacks? Will hit Iran 'very hard' tonight but will spare civilian infrastructure, he says

<p>The fragile ceasefire between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and Iran grew more precarious as both countries traded fire for the second consecutive day, with President Donald Trump warning that Iran will be hit "VERY HARD" tonight. </p><p>"The United States will hit Iran "very hard tonight" and will soon take control of the Middle Eastern country's oil and gas infrastructure and markets, "Trump said on Thursday. </p><p>He also declared that in near future they would be taking over Iran's key oil infrastructure. </p>.'I love the inflation': Donald Trump as US prices hit three-year high amid Iran war.<p>"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" </p>.<p>The war—which began in February—seemed to have come to a halt as an uneasy truce was put in place in April. However, this truce, itself came under fire after both countries exchanged in fire prompting Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz once again. </p><p>Peculiarly while giving an interview with <em>Fox News, </em>Trump said he would "rather not" hit Iranian civilian infrastructure like power plants, as previously threatened, "because once you do that, the people suffer".</p><p>US hit surveillance, communications and air defence facilities, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a "punitive operation" targeting a US base in Jordan and Gulf states reported incoming fire.</p>.<p>"There will be more bombing tonight. It will be bigger - bigger, more powerful," he said on the programme. </p><p>Despite plans for more strikes, Trump said the U.S. is still talking with Iran to reach a deal.</p><p>The White House did not immediately respond to a question on whether the ceasefire agreed in April remains in place.</p><p>Iranian sources and Western officials said indirect US-Iranian talks on a preliminary peace deal had intensified.</p><p>Trump expressed frustration with media coverage of the Iran war as well as Iran's incalcitrance.</p><p>"The whole thing is crazy," Trump said. "They're really in submission. They just don't know it yet."</p><p>The war has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and pushed up global oil prices since the US and Israel launched heavy air strikes on Iran on February 28.</p><p><em>(with Reuters inputs)</em></p>