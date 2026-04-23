Trump may punish rebellious NATO allies based on his 'naughty & nice' list: Report

<p>Donald Trump seems determined to punish selected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/nato-will-not-collapse-and-us-will-defend-its-allies-estonian-minister-says-3971015">NATO </a>countries who refused to help US in its war against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-signals-fresh-round-of-us-iran-talks-within-next-three-days-3977200">Iran</a>. The American President has reportedly made something similar to a 'naughty and nice' list based on the European nations' contributions and their willingness to adhere to the US demands. </p><p>According to Politico, which cited three European diplomats and a US defense official, the list was made ahead of NATO head Mark Rutte's Washington visit earlier this month. It is said to reflect the concept of the Trump administration favouring allies and punishing the rebels - an idea floated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.</p><p>Recently, countries like Spain, France and Italy have emerged as the biggest critics of Trump's war with Iran, with Madrid even refusing to lend its airspace to American jets and use of their military bases. The UK and France even opposed the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in order to pressure Iran to negotiate. </p><p>On the other hand, countries like Romania and Poland may be the biggest beneficiaries for their allegiance to Trump.</p>.NATO allies refuse to join Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade.<p>The American President has in the past threatened to withdraw from NATO - a military alliance of 32 countries across Europe and North America that was founded in 1949.</p><p>Recently, Trump also bemoaned some NATO nations of refusing to "help" the US and stated that the US "may not be there for NATO."</p><p>The Politico report says that the Trump administration could 'punish' the allies by relocating troops from one European nation to another or block the sales of defense technology.</p><p>Notably, the White House has not confirmed that such a list exists. Apart from the current war situation. Trump has also been upset about NATO countries refusing to increase their defense budget.</p><p>The Department of Defense in the National Defense Strategy released in January said that it will "prioritize cooperation and engagements with model allies who are doing their part for our collective defense." Trump has long demanded that the European nations must increase their military spending.</p><p>While Spain pushed back against it, nations like Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland have paid heed to the demand. </p>