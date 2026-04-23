Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump may punish rebellious NATO allies based on his 'naughty & nice' list: Report

The alleged list is based on the European nations' contributions and their willingness to adhere to the US demands.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 05:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 05:43 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpNATO

Follow us on :

Follow Us