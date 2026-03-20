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Trump meets Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, says Tokyo 'really stepping up to the plate' on Iran

In the Oval Office, Takaichi said Japan was open to dialogue with China.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 03:01 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 03:01 IST
JapanTokyoIranDonald Trump

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