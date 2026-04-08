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Trump meets NATO chief as Iran war strains alliance

Trump said on Tuesday the attacks would be paused after the ‌two sides agreed to a two-week ceasefire.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:38 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWhite HouseNATO

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