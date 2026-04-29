Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump meets with oil executives as Iran stalemate drags on

White House chief ‌of staff Susie ⁠Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and ‌envoys Steve ‌Witkoff and Jared ‌Kushner were present.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 10:37 IST
World newsUSIranOilgas

Follow us on :

Follow Us