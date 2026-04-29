<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and his top officials met with oil and gas executives including Chevron CEO Mike Wirth at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-house">White House</a> on Tuesday to discuss the energy fallout of the Iran war and other topics, <em>Axios</em> reported on Wednesday.</p><p>White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were present, and topics for the meeting included domestic production, progress in Venezuela, oil futures, natural gas and shipping, according to the <em>Axios</em> report.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not immediately verify the report.</p>