Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

White House says Trump orders back pay from shutdown to all homeland security employees

US lawmakers have failed to agree on legislation to fund the agency in the wake of deadly ⁠shootings ‌by immigration agents earlier this year.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 01:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us