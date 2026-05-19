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Trump official helped secure US visa for fugitive Polish minister

Poland is ⁠seeking to prosecute former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:46 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

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