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Trump on US dollar? Treasury officials mull putting 47th President on $250 bills

The development comes little over two months after it was announced that Trump will feature on a gold coin to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 15:27 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpWorld

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