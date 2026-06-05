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Trump places ‘extraordinary trust’ on Munir & Sharif, credits them for India-Pakistan truce: US envoy

“A strong Pakistan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Pakistan," the envoy said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:03 IST
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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif with US Ambassador Natalie Baker.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif with US Ambassador Natalie Baker. 

X@usembislamabad

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Published 05 June 2026, 09:03 IST
World newsUSPakistanUS newsShehbaz Sharifasim munir

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