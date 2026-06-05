Trump places ‘extraordinary trust’ on Munir & Sharif, credits them for India-Pakistan truce: US envoy

<p>New Delhi: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> regards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/israel-emphasises-distrust-in-problematic-pakistan-calls-it-unreliable-mediator-4027762">Pakistan</a>’s Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/forever-grateful-pm-shehbaz-sharif-thanks-trump-for-role-in-india-pak-ceasefire-4028282">Shehbaz Sharif</a> and Field Marshal Asim Munir as among the most trusted partners of the United States in the region and credits them for the ceasefire that ended the military flare-up with India in May 2025, Natalie Baker, the acting envoy of Washington, D.C., in Islamabad, said.</p><p>She also said that Washington, D.C., and Islamabad had a “shared vision for security and prosperity”. “A strong Pakistan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Pakistan.” </p><p>“President Trump’s approach to Pakistan has been direct, personal, and consequential,” Baker, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US embassy in Islamabad, said. “From his earliest days back in office, he made clear that America’s engagement with Pakistan would be defined not by bureaucratic inertia or outdated assumptions, but by results – by deals made, crises managed, and opportunities seized.” </p>.<p>Baker was speaking at a reception she hosted to celebrate the 250th Independence Day of the US. </p><p>Sharif and Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, attended the event that took place on Thursday. </p><p>“Over the past two years, under the bold and results-oriented leadership of President Trump and Prime Minister Sharif, the United States and Pakistan have embraced one another as true strategic partners – not merely transactional, but a partnership grounded in mutual respect, aligned interests, and a shared vision for security and prosperity,” said the top diplomat of Washington, D.C., in Islamabad. </p><p>She referred to the May 7-10 cross-border military flare-up between India and Pakistan – an issue, which turned into an irritant in the ties between New Delhi and Washington, D.C., particularly due to the persistent claims by Trump and his aides that the US president had brokered the truce that ended the four-day conflict on May 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government repeatedly rejected the claim, but the US president and his administration in Washington, D.C., did not relent. Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, reiterated the claim as recently as on Tuesday. </p>.'Forever grateful': PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Trump for role in India-Pak ceasefire.<p>“President Trump credited Prime Minister Sharif’s and Field Marshal Munir’s leadership with securing the May 2025 ceasefire, calling it a major contribution to preventing war between nuclear-armed neighbours,” Baker said at the event hosted by the US embassy in Islamabad on Thursday. “The statesmanship of Pakistan’s leaders – your willingness to de-escalate and stabilise a dangerous confrontation – is not forgotten in Washington. It is admired. And it opened a new chapter.” </p><p>She noted that the relationship between Pakistan and the US had deepened even further when Trump had welcomed Sharif and Munir to the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., in September 2025. It was “a testament to the genuine personal bonds that exist at the highest levels of our two governments and of the extraordinary trust and regard that President Trump has for the leadership of Pakistan”. </p><p>Trump’s bonhomie with Munir, whom New Delhi had accused of provoking the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir with an incendiary speech, added to the stress in the India-US bilateral relations last year, in addition to his tariff tirade against India and his attempts to force India to stop buying crude oil from Russia. Trump had hosted Munir at White House on June 18, 2025. He had again hosted him and Sharif on September 25, 2025. The Trump Administration has been overlooking India’s views on the export of terrorism from Pakistan and areas under the control of Pakistan. The US rather lauded Pakistan’s “continued success in containing terrorist entities”. </p>.'Ceasefire with Iran a favour to Pakistan': Donald Trump.<p>Baker told Sharif that Trump sees in him “a leader of exceptional capability and resolve”. “You and Field Marshal Munir are two of our most trusted partners in the region and globally,” she added. </p><p>With Munir and Sharif playing the lead role, Islamabad also emerged as a key mediator between Tehran and Washington, D.C., since Israel and the US launched military offensives on Iran and the Persian Gulf nation retaliated by targeting the US bases in its neighbourhood. </p><p>“In April, Islamabad became the venue for the highest-level talks between the United States and Iran since the 1979 revolution – a 21-hour marathon of diplomacy that required Pakistan to marshal more than 10,000 security personnel, to seal off roads, and to hold the space for world peace to be negotiated in this city,” Baker said, adding: “Pakistan – by having good ties with both Tehran and Washington, and by playing no part in the conflict – was uniquely positioned to bring two adversaries together. Even many Pakistanis said it felt surreal. It was Pakistan’s moment, and Pakistan rose to it.” </p>