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Trump posts image of himself with Jesus as administration's pope criticism continues

Trump has been feuding with Pope Leo, the ⁠first US-born leader ‌of the Catholic Church and an outspoken critic of the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:56 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpJesus

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