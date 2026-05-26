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Trump raises refugee ceiling by 10,000 to bring in more white South Africans, White House document says

Trump's administration has already brought in 6,000 white South Africans through the end of April, government figures show.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:06 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpRefugee

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