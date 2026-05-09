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Trump releases previously classified UFO files

Trump was the latest US president to release reports on UFOs that date back to the 1940s and were first disclosed in the late 1970s.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 01:10 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 01:10 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpUFO

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