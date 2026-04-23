Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump reposts controversial letter calling India, China ‘hellholes’ amid citizenship debate

In the reposted text, the author criticises the policy of granting automatic citizenship to those born on US soil.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us