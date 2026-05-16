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Trump returns to Washington from China visit, calls meeting with Xi Jinping 'G-2'

Trump landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, claiming to have secured significant trade agreements.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:33 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:33 IST
World newsChinaUS newsDonald Trump

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