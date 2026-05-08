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Trump reversed Hormuz plan after Saudis denied airspace access

Trump halted the tanker escort operation on Tuesday, after a flurry of phone calls between Washington and Saudi Arabia, including a call between Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:22 IST
World newsUnited StatesSaudi ArabiaDonald TrumpStrait of HormuzCrown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

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