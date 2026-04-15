<p>As the fragile ceasefire hangs by a precarious thread, United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>said he was not thinking about extending the ceasefire with Iran.</p><p>In an interview with ABC reporter Jonathan Karl, Trump said, "It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild"</p><p>The comment comes on the heels of Trump declaring that peace talks could be resumed in the next two days. </p> .'Iran war very close to being over': Trump ahead of next peace talks in Pakistan.<p>Recently delegations from US and Iran convened in Islamabad to reach a consensus regarding the six-week-war. After 21 hours of marathon talks, both camps failed at achieving a deal and blamed each other for the breakdown of talks</p>.<p>Trump told <em>ABC News</em> Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, "I think you’re going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," he said. "I really do."</p> <p> US Vice President J D Vance—who was heading the US delegation—blamed stressed that if America’s “red lines” on Iran’s nuclear ambitions are met, “then this can be a very, very good deal for both countries.”</p><p>Iran on the other hand, pointed fingers at US for not gaining Iran's trust. </p><p>After the talks ended, US threatened to impose a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has currently closed this vital strait which is responsible for 20 per cent of world's maritime trade. </p><p>The closure of this strait has sent the world's oil trade in a tailspin, sending crude prices skyrocketing through the roof. </p>