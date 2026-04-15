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Trump rules out extending ceasefire, says 'deal is preferable'

In an interview with ABC reporter Jonathan ​Karl, Trump said, "It could ‌end ⁠either way, but I ‌think ‌a ‌deal ‌is preferable because then they ⁠can ⁠rebuild"
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 05:28 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 05:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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