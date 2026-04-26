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Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner

Multiple media reports said there was a gunman.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 01:31 IST
World newsDonald TrumpWhite House

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