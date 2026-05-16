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Trump says a top Islamic State leader was killed in a US-Nigerian mission

Al-Mainuki was designated a terrorist and one of the leaders of the Islamic State group by the State Department in 2023.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:17 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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