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Trump says Apple to work with Intel to manufacture chips in US

Intel had ⁠reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple, following ⁠discussions ‌that went on for more than a ‌year.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 07:03 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpAppleIntel

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