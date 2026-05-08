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Trump says ceasefire still holds after fighting between the US and Iran flares

The flare-up in fighting ⁠came as Washington awaited a response from Tehran to its proposal to end the conflict, which began ‌with joint US-Israeli airstrikes across Iran on February 28.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 06:21 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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