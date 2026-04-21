<p>Washington: President Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was considering helping the United Arab Emirates financially and a currency swap with the Middle East nation was under consideration.</p><p>"It is," Trump told <em>CNBC</em> when asked if a currency swap with the UAE was under consideration, calling them a good ally.</p><p>"They're really led by incredible people... I mean, I'm surprised, because they are really rich," Trump said.</p><p>"If I could help them, I would, I mean, we're helping them much more with what we're doing with the war," Trump said referring to US and Israel's war with Iran.</p>.Trump to attend Iran-US peace talk in Islamabad in person?.<p>The Wall Street Journal reported that UAE's central bank governor raised the idea of a currency swap line with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve officials in meetings in Washington last week, in case the war plunges the oil-rich country into a deeper crisis.</p><p>"If the UAE had a problem - I find it hard to believe - but if they had a problem, we would be there for them," said Trump. </p>