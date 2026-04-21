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Trump says currency swap with UAE is under consideration

'They're really led by incredible people... I mean, I'm surprised, because they ⁠are ‌really rich,' Trump said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 14:10 IST
World newsDonald TrumpUAE

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