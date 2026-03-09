<p>US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that the decision regarding when to conclude the war with Iran will be a "mutual" agreement made in conjunction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.</p><p>In a phone conversation with <em>The Times of Israel</em>, Trump mentioned that Netanyahu will have a role in determining the resolution of the conflict.</p><p>"I think it’s mutual ... a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account," Trump remarked.</p><p>Meanwhile, Iran's clerical leadership chose confrontation over compromise in appointing Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father, Ali Khamenei, a move regional officials say is a direct rebuke to US President Donald Trump, who had declared the son "unacceptable".</p>.Iran war impacts India’s $11.8-billion food exports to West Asia.<p>Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli strike at the start of the conflict, now in its second week.</p><p>The appointment of Mojtaba as his successor by the Assembly of Experts locks hardliners firmly in control in Tehran - a gamble that could reshape Iran's war with the US and Israel and reverberate far beyond the Middle East.</p><p>"Having Mojtaba take over is the same playbook," said Alex Vatanka, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.</p><p>"It's a big humiliation for the United States to carry out an operation of this scale, risk so much, and end up killing an 86-year-old man, only to have him replaced by his hardline son.”</p><p>Under Iran's complex, theocratic system, the supreme leader is the ultimate authority, including over foreign policy and Iran’s nuclear programme, as well as guiding the elected president and parliament.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>