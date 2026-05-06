<p>The United States has suspended its "Project Freedom," to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war.</p><p>In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said, "Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran."</p>. <p>He further added that the decision was taken based on a request by Pakistan and other countries. At the same time, the blockade will remain in full force and effect.</p>.Trump says Iran 'should wave the white flag of surrender'.<p>"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump said.</p>