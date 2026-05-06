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Trump says great progress in final agreement with Iran, suspends Project Freedom

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said, 'Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran.'
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 04:11 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 04:11 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

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