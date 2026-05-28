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Trump says he can outwait Iran, dismisses midterm election pressure

Trump had initially said the war would last four to six weeks, but it is now ​approaching its fourth month.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 01:08 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 01:08 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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