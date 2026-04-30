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Trump says he considers '86' to be mob slang after Comey indictment

The ‌number '86' is ⁠a slang term originating in ‌the restaurant ‌industry that can ‌mean ‌to 'get rid of' or throw someone out.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 20:10 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 20:10 IST
World newsDonald Trump

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