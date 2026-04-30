<p>Washington - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the term "86" as one used by mobsters after former FBI Director James Comey was indicted over an Instagram post showing seashells arranged to form the numbers "86 47."</p>.Putin puts forward ideas on Iran in call with Trump, Kremlin says.<p>The number "86" is a slang term originating in the restaurant industry that can mean to “get rid of” or throw someone out. Forty-seven is a possible reference to Trump as the 47th U.S. president.</p>