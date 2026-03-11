Menu
Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

When asked on Wednesday if ​he was worried ⁠that Iran may increase it retaliation to include strikes on US soil, Trump told reporters, 'No, I'm not.'
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 18:46 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 18:46 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

