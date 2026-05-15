Trump says he spoke a lot about Taiwan with Xi, sees no conflict

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Friday he talked a lot about Taiwan with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and that he does not think there is a conflict on the issue.</p>.Trump, Xi conclude 'very successful' talks but no deals announced.<p>Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on the way back from a visit to China, said he made no commitment on Taiwan, an island Beijing views as its own territory. The US is Taiwan's most important international backer despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties and is its largest weapons supplier.</p>