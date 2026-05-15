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Trump says he spoke a lot about Taiwan with Xi, sees no conflict

Trump, speaking to reporters ⁠aboard ‌Air Force One on the ‌way back from a ⁠visit to China, said he ‌made no ‌commitment on Taiwan, an ‌island Beijing ‌views as its own territory.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 12:26 IST
World newsChinaTaiwanXi JinpingDonald Trump

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