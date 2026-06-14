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Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours', blames Israeli strikes in Beirut for delay

He said he was shocked when he heard about the Israeli strike in Beirut, and fumed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US media reported.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 18:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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