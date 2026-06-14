Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours', blames Israeli strikes in Beirut for delay

<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Sunday told that the signing of the US-Iran deal to end the war has been delayed by a few hours due to Israel's strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.</p><p>He said he was shocked when he heard about the Israeli strike in Beirut, and fumed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US media reported.</p><p>"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump told <em>Axios</em>.</p>.‘Alien meeting’ at White House? Viral Trump photos with pale-haired ‘mystery figures’ break the internet.<p>He fumed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the attack on Beirut, saying, "it is so bad -- I couldn't believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal."</p><p>Stating Netanyahu has no judgement, he questioned why the Israeli Prime Minister had to attack. </p><p>"I was so pissed off. I let him know," he said to <em>Axios</em>.</p><p>Earlier, The US President urged Israel and Iran against any further attacks after Israel launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.</p><p>"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region…Let's not blow it," he said on Truth Social. </p><p>He told <em>Fox News</em> that the peace deal with Iran will be signed electronically on Sunday and the in-person signing will take place in Europe a week from now. </p><p>Trump said he was also speaking to interlocutors in Iran to dissuade them from responding to Israeli air strikes in Beirut.</p><p>On Saturday, he said that after signing of the deal the Strait of Hormuz would be "open to all" immediately after that.</p><p>Trump also claimed that Iran's nuclear programme had been effectively neutralised, and that the remaining nuclear material would be disposed of at a later stage.</p><p>(<em>with inputs from agencies</em>)</p>