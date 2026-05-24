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Trump says Iran peace deal is 'largely negotiated'

Trump posted the announcement after separate calls ⁠with ⁠the leaders of Muslim majority nations and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 01:23 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 01:23 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trumppeace deal

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