Trump says Iran peace deal is 'largely negotiated'

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Saturday that a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal has been "largely negotiated" with Iran and will open the Strait of Hormuz, with details to be unveiled soon.</p><p>"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Trump wrote on Trump Social.</p><p>Trump posted the announcement after separate calls with the leaders of Muslim majority nations and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.</p>