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Trump says Iran 'should wave the white flag of surrender'

Trump heaped praise on the US blockade of ‌Iranian ports in the region.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 17:13 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpTehran

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