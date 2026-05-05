<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Tuesday dismissed Iran's military capability and said Tehran "should wave the white flag of surrender" but is too proud to do so.</p><p>Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Iran's military has been reduced to firing "peashooters" and that Tehran privately wants to make a deal despite its public sabre-rattling.</p><p>"They play games, but let me just tell you, they want to make a deal. And who wouldn't, when your military is totally gone?" he said.</p>.Trump rules out extending ceasefire, says 'deal is preferable' .<p>Trump heaped praise on the US blockade of Iranian ports in the region. "It's like a piece of steel. Nobody's going to challenge the blockade. And I think it's working out very well," he said.</p><p>When asked what Iran would need to do to violate the ceasefire, Trump said: "Well, you'll find out, because I'll let you know ... They know what not to do."</p><p>Trump said Iran "should save the white flag of surrender." "If this were a fight, they'd stop it," said Trump.</p>