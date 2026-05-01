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Trump says Iran war 'terminated,' as war powers deadline arrives

On Friday, Iranian state news agency IRNA said Tehran had sent its latest proposal for negotiations with the US to Pakistani mediators. Trump swiftly ​rejected it.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 20:19 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 20:19 IST
World newsIranDonald Trump

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