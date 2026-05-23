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Trump says negotiators are getting closer to Iran deal

Trump said he would discuss the latest Iran ‌draft agreement with advisers on Saturday ‌and might make a decision on ‌whether to resume the war by Sunday.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 17:06 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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