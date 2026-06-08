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Trump says new Israel, Iran strikes won't affect peace deal

Trump has leaned on Israel to stop its attacks in Lebanon to allow room for a deal to end the wider war with Iran, including rebuking Netanyahu with obscenities in a phone call last week.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 05:41 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 05:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald Trump

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