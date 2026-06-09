Trump says pilots safe after US Army Apache goes down near Strait ​of Hormuz

<p>The pilots of a US Army Apache helicopter that went down near the Strait of Hormuz "are fine", US President Donald Trump said early on Tuesday.</p><p>He added that the administration would issue a report later on Tuesday in this regard. </p><p>Speaking on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport before returning to Washington, D.C., Trump said there was "nobody injured."</p><p><em>The New York Times</em> reported late on Monday that a U.S. Army Apache helicopter gunship went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and its two crew members were safely rescued, citing two people briefed on the incident.</p>.Pedestrian traffic restricted in Midtown Manhattan as Trump's NBA Finals trip spurs intense security.<p>It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure or encountered some other problem, the report said.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>