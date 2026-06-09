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Trump says pilots safe after US Army Apache goes down near Strait ​of Hormuz

Trump added that the administration would issue a report later on Tuesday in this regard.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:01 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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