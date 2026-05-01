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Trump says Secret Service agent at dinner was not hit by friendly fire

An ​armed man sprinted through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel last Saturday attempting, prosecutors allege, to assassinate Trump.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 01:18 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 01:18 IST
World newsDonald Trump

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