<p>Washington - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Secret Service agent injured during the attack at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner had not been hit by friendly fire.</p><p>An armed man sprinted through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel last Saturday attempting, prosecutors allege, to assassinate Trump.</p><p>During the attack, a Secret Service officer was shot in the chest while wearing a ballistic vest, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent in court, which did not specify by whom. There has been media reporting suggesting the agent may have been shot by friendly fire.</p><p>"They said it wasn't friendly fire. It wasn't us," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.</p>.'Let them play': Trump OK with Iran playing in FIFA World Cup.<p>When asked if there was consideration for him to wear a bullet-proof vest, Trump did not appear to be keen. "I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier," he said.</p><p>"I guess it's something you consider. In one way you don't like to do it because you're giving into a bad element," he added.</p><p>The incident, the latest in a pattern of political violence in the United States, has revived concerns about the safety of the U.S. president and other top officials. </p>