<p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> continued its military operation against Iran, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Tuesday that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> wanted to talk but it was too late.</p><p>In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said Too Late!"</p>.<p>Three days after the US and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> launched join strikes on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, its ambassador to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-nations">United Nations</a> in Geneva on Tuesday ruled out for now any negotiations with the United States.</p><p>While talking to reporters, Ambassador of the Iranian mission to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini said, "For the time being we are very doubtful about the usefulness of negotiation."</p><p>Explosions rocked Tehran which also led to financial markets around the world tumbling amid fears of a prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.</p><p>Talking to reporters, Ambassador of the Iranian mission to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said that Iran had not contacted the US either directly or indirectly about holding talks to de-escalate the conflict or about resuming negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme.</p>.'Only language for talking with US is defence': Iranian ambassador to UN.<p>Bahreini said, "For the time being we are very doubtful about the usefulness of negotiation... The only language for talking with the United States is the language of defence. I don't think it is a time for having any kind of negotiation from our side."</p><p>Whereas on the other hand, US President Donald Trump said that its 'too late' for dialogue with Iran</p><p>"Their air defense, air force, navy, and leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said "Too late!" US President Donald Trump said according to <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>