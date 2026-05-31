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Trump says US close to 'very good deal' with Iran, amid reports of changes to pact

Trump said the Iranians are 'good negotiators,' but argued that the United States now holds 'all the cards' because Iran has been 'militarily defeated.'
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 08:40 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 08:40 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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