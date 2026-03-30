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Trump says US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard 'softer' than him on 'Iran nuclear issue'

'She's a little bit different in her thought process than me,' Trump said as he returned to Washington after a weekend at ​his residence in Florida.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:11 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 04:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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