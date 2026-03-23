Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump says US-Iran held 'strong talks' for deal but Tehran refutes US President's claims

Trump said, 'We're dealing ⁠with the man who I believe is the most respected and the leader.'
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 16:02 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us