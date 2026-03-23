<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday said that there have been talks between the United States and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> in which the two sides had "major points of agreement", adding that a deal could be done soon to settle the war.</p><p>Trump said his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> envoy Steve Witkoff and close aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner talked to the Iranians on Sunday and that discussions would continue today.</p><p>"We have had very, very strong talks. We'll see where they lead. We have points, major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement ... we've had very strong talks, Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner had them," Trump said.</p><p>However, Iranian media has denied Trump's claim of negotiations between Iran and the US. Citing Iran's foreign ministry, the Mehr news agency said, "There are no talks between Tehran and Washington."</p><p>It also said that the US president's claims were part of a push 'to reduce energy prices'.</p>.India is well-equipped to handle energy, trade disruptions amid Iran war: PM Modi .<p>While talking to reporters before departing Florida for Memphis, Trump said, "All I'm saying is, we are in the throes of a real possibility of making a deal."</p><p>He declined to reveal who the United States was speaking with in Iran but said that it was not Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. </p><p>"We're dealing with the man who I believe is the most respected and the leader," Trump said.</p><p>On the contrary, Iran's <em>Fars</em> news agency cited a source and said that there are no direct or indirect communications with the US.</p><p>Earlier on Monday, Trump backed down on a threat to target Iran's power network, saying he would postpone any strikes on power plants and energy infrastructure.</p><p>Trump's statement on Monday came after Iran threatened to attack Israel's power plants and those supplying US bases across the Gulf region if the US targets Iran's power network.</p><p>On Saturday, Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran failed to "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours. Trump set a deadline of around 7:44 pm EDT (2344 GMT) on Monday.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>