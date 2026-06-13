Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump says US military strike killed leader of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang

Venezuela's information ministry said that during the operation in ⁠the country's ‌Bolívar state, there were clashes with members of criminal groups, in which the leader, Guerrero, was neutralized.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 17:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 17:03 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpMilitaryVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us