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Trump says US officials will travel to Pakistan for talks

Vice President JD Vance will again lead the US delegation, accompanied by top Trump aides Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to a White House official.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 15:39 IST
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