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Trump says Vance and Rubio teaming up for 2028 run would be unbeatable

Both ​men are seen as contenders for the 2028 Republican nomination.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:29 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpMarco Rubio

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