Trump says Venezuelan earthquakes caused a 'devastating number of deaths'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venezuela">Venezuela </a>was hit by powerful earthquakes on Wednesday, following which US President Donald Trump said it left "devastating number of deaths". </p><p>Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, "The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths."</p>.After back-to-back earthquakes, Venezuela declares state of emergency; several feared dead as buildings collapse .<p>"The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good." he added.</p>