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Trump says Venezuelan earthquakes caused a 'devastating number of deaths'

Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, 'The ​two major ⁠earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are ⁠both ‌massive in scale and have left ‌a devastating number of ⁠deaths.'
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 05:32 IST
World newsUnited StatesEarthquakeDonald TrumpVenezuela

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