<p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> sent mixed signals about a possible end to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>-Israeli war on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> on Monday, saying the conflict could end "very soon" before warning of even more aggressive action if Iranian leaders continue to choke off <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil">oil</a> tanker traffic.</p>.<p>Iranian officials responded by insisting they had no intention of ending the conflict, with Iran's speaker of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">parliament</a>, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, saying in a social media post that the country was "absolutely" not seeking a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ceasefire">ceasefire</a>.</p>.<p>Israel's military announced a new wave of strikes in Tehran, the Iranian capital, on Tuesday after Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> said he hoped the Iranian people would oust the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islamic-republic">Islamic Republic</a> and that "ultimately, it is up to them" on when the war would end.</p>.<p>The comments indicated that the main parties in the war were sticking to their positions, with no talk of diplomatic efforts to end a conflict that has killed over 1,000 people and that has seriously disrupted global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/energy">energy</a> markets.</p>.<p>Fighting has slowed ship traffic in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, the conduit for about one-fifth of the world's oil. Warships from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>, which heavily relies on energy imports from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/persian-gulf">Persian Gulf</a>, were escorting merchant vessels Tuesday to ensure its access to energy supplies.</p>.<p>On Monday, Trump struck a belligerent tone. "We will hit them so hard that it will not be possible for them or anybody else helping them to ever recover that section of the world," he said. Trump also told Fox News early Tuesday that he was "not happy" with Iran's choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader, adding: "I don't believe he can live in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/peace">peace</a>."</p>.Huge fire engulfs fuel depots as US-Israeli strikes grow in Tehran.<p>But Trump has been ambiguous about when the war might end.</p>.<p>In a phone interview with CBS on Monday, he said the war "is very complete, pretty much." <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil">Oil</a> prices dropped, and stocks rose after those comments.</p>.<p>But Trump struck a different tone after US markets closed later in the day. "We have won in many ways, but not enough," he told a gathering of Republican lawmakers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/florida">Florida</a>. Asked later if the war would be over this week, Trump said, "No." He said only: "soon, very soon."</p>.<p>As the conflict raged into its 11th day Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates said it was responding to Iranian strikes, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saudi-arabia">Saudi Arabia</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuwait">Kuwait</a> said they had intercepted drones, without specifying their origins. Bahrain's Interior Ministry said one person had been killed in an Iranian attack that hit a residential building in the capital, Manama.</p>.<p>In Lebanon, militants for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a>, the Iranian-backed militia group, appeared to step up their attacks on Israeli forces Tuesday, after heavy Israeli bombardment the day before.</p>.<p>The Israeli military responded with a new wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> and urged residents to flee. "I'm leaving the town with tears," said Shadi Sayah, the mayor of Alma Shaab, a Lebanese village that was ordered to evacuate. "We are peaceful people."</p>.<p><strong>Death toll:</strong> US and Israeli strikes in Iran had killed about 1,300 people, according to Iranian officials, while Iranian attacks across the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> killed at least 30 people. Israeli strikes have killed almost 500 people in Lebanon, state media reported, and more than 600,000 people have been displaced, according to President Joseph Aoun.</p>.More strikes aimed at Iran after Khamenei's death, Trump issues new warning.<p><strong>US military briefing:</strong> Defense Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pete-hegseth">Pete Hegseth</a> and Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are scheduled to give a news conference at the Pentagon Tuesday morning. It will be the military's first operational update briefing on the war since Thursday.</p>.<p><strong>Health fears</strong>: Strikes on Iranian fuel depots led to dark plumes of smoke, black rain and sanitary concerns for local residents. "The war has entered our throats," one of them said.</p>.<p><strong>Oil prices:</strong> The price of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brent-crude">Brent crude</a>, the international benchmark, fell below $90 following Trump's remarks to CBS. The price briefly jumped to almost $120 on Sunday night, then fell after the Group of 7 major industrialized nations said they were considering intervening to lower prices. G7 energy ministers are expected to discuss the situation Tuesday.</p>.<p><strong>Turkey</strong>: The Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday that an American-made Patriot air defense system was being deployed in eastern Turkey "to support the protection of our airspace." The State Department ordered the mandatory departure of US diplomats and family members from the consulate in Adana, a city near Incirlik Air Base, where the US Air Force and other <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nato">NATO</a> forces operate.</p>.<p><strong>School hit:</strong> A newly released video adds to the evidence that a US missile likely hit an Iranian elementary school where 175 people, many of them children, were reported killed. The evidence contradicts Trump's claim that Iran was responsible for the strike.</p>.<p><strong>Soccer team:</strong> Australia granted humanitarian visas to five members of the Iranian national women's soccer team after the players were labeled "traitors" by Iran's state media for declining to sing the country's national anthem. Australian authorities said Tuesday that the same offer had been extended to the rest of the team.</p>