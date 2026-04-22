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Trump signals fresh round of US-Iran talks within next three days

Trump, on April 21, had extended a two-week truce in the war just before it was about to expire.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 15:18 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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