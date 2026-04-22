<p>A second round of US-Iran talks could take place within the next three days, as reported by the <em>New York Post</em> on Wednesday. The report cited unnamed Pakistani sources and President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>regarding the same.</p><p>Trump reportedly told the <em>Post</em> in text message that a second round was "expected in Islamabad within the next 36 to 72 hours, its possible," when asked about sources in Pakistan -- which mediated the first round of talks.</p>.'Tormented by it': Tucker Carlson apologises for helping Donald Trump get elected.<p>However, on Tuesday, Trump had extended a two-week truce in the war just before it was about to expire. </p>