<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Sunday that Iran can reach out to the United Stated if it wants to negotiate an end to the war between the two countries.</p>.<p>"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines," Trump said in an inteview on Fox News' "The Sunday Briefing."</p>.US President Trump says Witkoff, Kushner no longer travelling to Pakistan for talks with Iran.<p>Trump cancelled a trip by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday, dealing a new setback to peace prospects after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad after speaking only to Pakistani officials.</p>.<p>Araqchi has since returned to Pakistan despite the absence of US counterparts.</p>