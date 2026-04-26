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Trump tells Iran to call US 'if they want to negotiate'

Trump cancelled ‌a trip by his ‌envoys Steve Witkoff ‌and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 16:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpwarFox News

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