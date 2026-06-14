Trump tells Putin in phone call that ending Ukraine conflict is vital and he can help, Kremlin adviser says

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that ending the conflict in Ukraine was vital and he was ready to help, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov as saying.</p><p>Ushakov also said Trump told Putin that an agreement on ending the conflict with Iran was nearly complete and the Kremlin leader expressed satisfaction that hostilities would end.</p>.Trump turns 80, hosts UFC fight night at White House.<p>Ushakov also said Putin offered Trump congratulations on his 80th birthday in an "informal" way. </p>