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Trump tells Putin in phone call that ending Ukraine conflict is vital and he can help, Kremlin adviser says

Kremlin adviser ⁠Yuri Ushakov also ‌said Trump ⁠told Putin that an agreement ‌on ending ‌the conflict with ‌Iran was ‌nearly complete.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 17:06 IST
World newsUSRussiaVladimir PutinDonald TrumpKremlin

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